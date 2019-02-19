Arlington Asset Q4 hurt by volatile markets, widening spreads

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Q4 core operating income of 44 cents per share falls from 47 cents in Q3 as volatile market conditions in the quarter led to widening of spreads across fixed income products, including agency mortgage-backed securities.

Q4 core operating income per share missed the average analyst estimate by 2 cents.

"These conditions have given way to a meaningfully more favorable environment in early 2019, marked by improved book value, a more benign Federal Reserve outlook, new investments with solid mid-teens returns and ample funding availability," says President and CEO. J. Rock Tonkel.

Q4 net interest income of $10.6M vs. $10.3M in Q3.

Q4 TBA dollar roll income of $2.9M vs. $4.6M in Q3.

Q4 economic net interest was $15.9M, down from $17.2M in Q3.

Q4 weighted average yield on agency MBS was 3.30% vs. 3.11% in Q3.

Book value per common share of $8.71 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $9.95 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

