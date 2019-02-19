PG&E +9% as Citi upgrades, sees 'significant upside' from legislation

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +9.2% pre-market as Citigroup upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a Street-high $33 price target, saying pending California legislation to limit future wildfire risk would unlock "significant upside" and cap risk in the struggling utility company.

Citi analyst Paul Mehta sees an "increasing likelihood of legislative action," citing public comments by Gov. Newsom and conversations with teams in Sacramento, although "while we expect legislative action, we conservatively assume some liabilities from 2019 fires."

PCG shares are down more than 70% from a recent peak in November.