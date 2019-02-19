Cooper Tire & Rubber +3% after profit beat

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shoots higher after topping profit estimates with its Q4 report.

Sales increased 1.8% during the quarter, despite a 1.8% decrease in tire unit volume.

Operating margin was 3.2% of sales vs. 7.4% a year ago. Raw material costs were 8% higher than a year ago.

The company generated a return on invested capital of 10% for the trailing four quarters.

"We expect modest global unit volume growth for Cooper in 2019 and full year operating profit margin to improve compared with 2018," says Cooper CEO Brad Hughes. "We are confident that our strategic plan remains the right path to achieve our goals and help drive shareholder value," he adds.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber are up 2.76% in premarket trading to $35.00.

