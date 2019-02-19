Macquarie ups Marvell to Outperform (update)

Macquarie upgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from Neutral to Outperform and raises the target from $18 to $24, a 27% upside.

Marvell has had a busy start to the month with a Q4 revenue guidance cut on weaker storage controller demands, Citi tapping the company as a top pick, Starboard Value lowering its stake, and the retirement announcement for CTO Neil Kim.

MRVL shares are up 0.8% pre-market to $18.98.

Update with more info from the analyst note:

Analyst Srini Pajjuri says "estimates have bottomed" and valuation looks attractive with cyclical and secular drivers ahead.

The analyst expects storage to recover in 2H and forecasts strong 5G tailwinds next year.