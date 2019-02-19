Jacobs updates guidance ahead of investor day presentation

Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) makes a series of announcements ahead of today's Investor Day presentation.

The company says it's committing to double-digit organic adjusted EBITDA growth through 2021. Management says with the proceeds from the sale of the Energy, Chemicals and Resources business, Jacobs will have ample balance sheet capacity to further accelerate its earnings power and drive superior shareholder return.

A $250M accelerated share repurchase program is also set. The ASR program is the initial stage in executing against the company's board-authorized incremental $1B share repurchase program announced last month.

Jacobs also reiterates its previous FY19 outlook for adjusted EBITDA ranging from $920M to $1B and EPS of $5.10 to $5.50. The new guidance includes the partial year impact of 2019 share buybacks, including the ASR and other share repurchases. Jacobs says with the new guidance, the company should be positioned to achieve EPS of more than $5.00 in 2020.

Source: Press Release