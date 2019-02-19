National Health Investors 2019 guidance trails estimate

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) 2019 normalized FFO per share guidance of $5.43 to $5.53 trails consensus estimate of $5.58.

NHI says guidance reflects volatile economic conditions and the impact of three non-performing leases that account for 3.6% of 2018 total revenue.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of $1.35 misses the consensus estimate of $1.39 and is unchanged from a year ago.

National Health Investors slips 0.7% in premarket trading.

Q4 revenue of $74.0M vs. $71.1M a year ago; beats consensus by $2.1M.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

