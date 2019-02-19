Intercept up 23% premarket on positive OCA data

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is up 23% premarket on light volume following its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, REGENERATE, evaluating obeticholic acid (OCA) in patients with liver fibrosis (scarring) due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The study met one co-primary endpoint, a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving at least one stage improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of NASH at month 18 (p=0.0002), but failed to meet the other, the proportion of patients achieving NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis. The FDA agreed that only one endpoint needed to be met in order to be judged successful.

The data will be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL): International Liver Congress in Vienna April 10 - 14.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H2.