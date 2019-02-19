More on Tile Shop Holdings Q4 miss

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) reports revenue rose 6.8% in Q4.

Comparable store sales grew 5% for the quarter vs -4.9% year ago.

Gross margin rate improved 350 bps to 70.3%, primarily due to decreased promotional activity.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 200 bps to 69.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate increased 570 bps to 10.3%.

Inventory grew 3.6% to $110.1M.

Store count +2 Y/Y to 140.

FY2019 Guidance: Gross margin rate: 69% to 70%; Tax rate: ~27%; New store: 5 to 7; Capex: ~$25M; Inventory reduction: $10M to $15M.

Previously: Tile Shop Holdings misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 19)