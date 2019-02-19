NetEase +4% on Amazon China merger report

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Chinese business is in merger talks with NetEase's (NASDAQ:NTES) Kaola e-commerce firm, according to local media reports.

Kaola is China's largest shopping site focusing on imported goods, ahead of rivals Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Tmall and JD (NASDAQ:JD) Worldwide. The site buys directly from overseas manufacturers and last year boasted 5K brands from 80 countries.

Amazon has tried but not succeeded at pushing into the China market, holding less than 1% of the market as of mid-2018, according to eMarketer data.