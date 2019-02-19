Noble Energy edges higher after seeing higher output, lower capex in 2019

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) +1.5% pre-market after reporting roughly in-line Q4 earnings and revenues and forecasting higher production on lower organic capex for 2019.

NBL says it plans capital spending in the $2.4B-$2.6B range, 17% lower at the midpoint compared to 2018, but it expects its sales volumes to rise by ~5% to 345K-365K boe/day, with Q1 volumes of 321K-336K boe/day.

The company sees its U.S. onshore business delivering asset-level free cash flow by the end of 2019, while delivering ~10% total volume growth and 13% oil production growth from 2018 levels.

For Q4, NBL says total sales volumes fell 8% Y/Y to 350K boe/day from 380K boe/day but exceeded to top end of company guidance, amid record production from the DJ and Delaware Basins; for the full year, sales volumes rose 11% to 353K boe/day.

Total proved reserves at the end of 2018 were 1.93B boe, up 5% Y/Y when removing the impact of asset divestments.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) realized record gathering throughput across all product streams and continued its 20% annual distribution per unit growth (Q4 earnings).