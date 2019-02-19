FDA accepts two Roche marketing applications in cancer

The FDA has accepted under Priority Review two applications from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech for new cancer therapies:

Entrectinib for adult and pediatric patients with neurotrophic tropomyosin receptor kinase (NTRK) fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors who have either progressed following prior therapies or as initial therapy when there are no acceptable standard therapies, and for the treatment of people with metastatic, ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The agency's action date is August 18.

Antibody-drug conjugate polatuzumab vedotin, combined with Rituxan (rituximab) plus bendamustine, patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The agency's action date is August 19.