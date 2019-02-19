HSBC -4.1% as Q4 results hit by volatile market, Brexit

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) falls 4.1% in premarket trading after Q4 results reflect a volatile market environment amid uncertainties over U.S.-China trade and Brexit.

Q4 EPS of 7 cents falls from 19 cents in Q3 and compares with a loss of 1 cent in Q4 2017.

Q4 net interest income of $7.71B vs. $7.68B in Q3 and $7.27B in Q4 2017.

Q4 net interest margin of 1.66% edges down from 1.67% in Q3, up from 1.63% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net operating income of $11.8B slides from $13.3B in Q3 and compares with $11.6B in Q4 2017.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.0% vs. 14.3% in Q3 and 14.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net asset value per share of $8.13, unchanged from Q3 and down from $8.35 in Q4 2017.

Previously: HSBC Holdings reports FY results (Feb. 18)