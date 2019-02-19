Leidos -3.4% on downside EPS forecast

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) drops 3.4% pre-market after it reports Q4 results that beat EPS estimates and met on revenue with 5% Y/Y revenue growth. FY19 guidance has in-line revenue of $10.5B to $10.9B (consensus: $10.64B) with EPS of $4.25 to $4.60 (consensus: $4.76).

Revenue breakdown: Health was the only segment beating estimates with a reported $497M versus the $451.3M consensus. Defense Solutions totaled $1.27B (consensus: $1.31B) and Civil came in at $885M (consensus: $892.5M).

Press release.

