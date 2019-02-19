MEDNAX launches private $200M debt offering

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is proposing to issue $200M aggregate amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.

The Notes will be issued as additional notes under an indenture, dated as of December 8, 2015, pursuant to which the Company previously issued $500M 6.250% senior notes due 2027 (the “Existing Notes”) and will have identical terms to the Existing Notes, other than the issue date and the issue price.

Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility.