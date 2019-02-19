Melco Resorts & Entertainment slips after Q4 report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) reports adjusted property EBITDA increased 25% Y/Y to $425M in Q4 on revenue growth of 5%.

Operating income was up 58% to $204M during the quarter.

The casino operator saw the biggest revenue growth at City of Dreams, which brought in $725M during the quarter vs. $613M a year ago. Revenue fell compared to a year ago at the Altira Macau and Studio City properties.

SEC Form 6-K

