Melco Resorts & Entertainment slips after Q4 report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) reports adjusted property EBITDA increased 25% Y/Y to $425M in Q4 on revenue growth of 5%.
Operating income was up 58% to $204M during the quarter.
The casino operator saw the biggest revenue growth at City of Dreams, which brought in $725M during the quarter vs. $613M a year ago. Revenue fell compared to a year ago at the Altira Macau and Studio City properties.
Previously: Melco Resorts & Entertainment beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)
MLCO -0.23% premarket to $21.69 vs. a 52-week trading range of $15.33 to $32.95.
