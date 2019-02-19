Genuine Parts reports growth across all segments in Q4

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reports comparable growth of 4.6% in Q4.

Acquisition contributed ~6% point of growth in sales for the quarter.

Automotive group net sales rose 11.4% to $2.58B.

Industrial net sales expanded 8.7% to $1.57B.

Business Products net sales grew 1.6% to $456.8M.

Gross margin rate improved 300 bps to 33.5%.

Operating margin rate increased 30 bps to 7.7%.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +3% to +4%; Tax rate: ~25%; Diluted EPS: $5.75 to $5.90; Adjusted EPS: $5.81 to $5.96.

Previously: Genuine Parts beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)