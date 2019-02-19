Genuine Parts reports growth across all segments in Q4

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reports comparable growth of 4.6% in Q4.
Acquisition contributed ~6% point of growth in sales for the quarter.
Automotive group net sales rose 11.4% to $2.58B.
Industrial net sales expanded 8.7% to $1.57B.
Business Products net sales grew 1.6% to $456.8M.
Gross margin rate improved 300 bps to 33.5%.
Operating margin rate increased 30 bps to 7.7%.
FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +3% to +4%; Tax rate: ~25%; Diluted EPS: $5.75 to $5.90; Adjusted EPS: $5.81 to $5.96.
