Motif Bio down 17% premarket on expected capital raise

Thinly traded nano cap Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) slumps 17% premarket on increase volume in reaction to its working capital situation.

In order to avoid an default on its loan with Hercules Capital, it has amended the agreement, making a $7M early repayment to be followed by another $0.5M in either 90 days or when it raises at least $2M in new capital (whichever is earlier).

The company now has ~$3M in cash and will have to raise new funds in the near term.

Shares plummeted last week after it received a CRL from the FDA regarding its marketing application for iclaprim for ABSSSI citing the need for additional data on liver toxicity.