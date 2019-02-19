American Eagle Outfitters to expand in Europe

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) plans to expand the American Eagle and Aerie brands throughout Europe under a new multi-year license agreement with AEO EU.

The company says the AEO EU team has more than 30 years of experience launching and growing brands across European markets through a multi-channel distribution network.

The first American Eagle stores are expected to open in Ireland this summer to be followed over the next three years by expansion across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, the UK and the Netherlands.

Source: Press Release