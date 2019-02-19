Uniti plunges 42% after Windstream loses trial

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) sinks 42% in premarket trading in wake of its largest customer, Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN), losing its debt-default trial against Aurelius Capital Management.

The ruling, announced on Friday, Feb. 15, relates to Windstream's 2015 spinoff of certain telecom network assets into Uniti, and Windstream's agreements with bondholders.

Uniti wasn't a party to the litigation.

"The validity of our master lease agreement with Windstream was not impacted by the ruling, and access to our network remains critical to Windstream’s operations and its ability to serve its customers," says Uniti President and CEO Kenny Gunderman.

It's Uniti's understanding that Windstream plans to take action and pursue all available options, Gunderman says.

