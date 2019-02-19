ArcelorMittal reportedly bids $672M for Essar power plant

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is said to have bid $672M to acquire Essar Group's 1,200 MW generation plant in central India, one of the most prized assets in debt-ridden Essar's power portfolio.

The bid for the power plant again pits MT chief Lakshmi Mittal against the Ruia family, who are already fighting to prevent their flagship steel asset from falling into MT's hands.

MT already has been selected as the preferred bidder for Essar’s flagship 10M ton steel plant in western India and is the sole bidder for Essar’s EPC Constructions infrastructure arm.