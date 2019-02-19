Occidental Petroleum suffers second downgrade in a week

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -1% pre-market after Citigroup downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $72 price target, cut from $80, after the company's Q1 midstream net income guidance came in lower than expected.

Citi now sees OXY's midstream net income dropping to $495M from $1.1B this year and to $238M from $418M for 2020.

"While we knew OXY’s valuation was susceptible to multiple expansion as the Midland-MEH spread ultimately returned to more normal levels, the day of reckoning has arrived much sooner than expected, with the slowdown in drilling/completion activity across the industry in the Permian Basin and with the anticipation of expanded Permian oil pipeline takeaway capacity in the coming quarters," Citi analysts write.

The firm's downgrade comes after Barclays cut its rating to Underweight from Overweight on Friday.