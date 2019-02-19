CBRE moves into WeWork's market: WSJ

The world's largest commercial real-estate services company, CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), is starting to push into WeWork's (VWORK) market by helping landlords to create their own co-working spaces, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Though some landlords at first embraced co-working firms as a way to rent space and attract startups, some started to fear that major tenants would shift business to the co-working firms from the landlords.

CBRE's new business, called Hana, is set to announce a venture with Metropolitan Life Insurance to create a workspace at its PwC Tower in Dallas. The new flex-work space is expected to open midyear.

CBRE hopes to have multiple facilities in 25 markets in a three- to four-year period.

JLL (NYSE:JLL) has also make several workplace investments as has London-based Savills.

