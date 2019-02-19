Intec Pharma up 1% premarket on Accordion Pill PK data in Parkinson's

Thinly traded micro cap Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to positive preliminary results from a pharmacokinetic (PK) study comparing its Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) 50/500mg dosed three times daily to 1.5 tablets of CD/LD immediate release (Merck's Sinemet) 25/100 dosed five times per day in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients.

The study met the primary objective of demonstrating significantly less variability in the levodopa fluctuation index in patients receiving the Accordion Pill versus Sinemet (p<0.005).

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

The company says the Accordion Pill technology allows for the slow release of a drug in the stomach over hours, allowing the body to absorb it in a more consistent manner.