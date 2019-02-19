USA Compression reports Q4 profit, says compression services improving

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) +3.4% pre-market after reporting a surprise Q4 profit and a slight revenue increase, with gross operating margin rising to 67.7%.

USAC reports distributable cash flow coverage for Q4 was 1.19x.

USAC says "the current market for compression services is stronger than we’ve seen in quite a while, due in part to increasing domestic gas production and the continued supply tightness for equipment to serve this growing production."

The company says it has commitments for the delivery of ~132K horsepower throughout 2019.

For FY 2019, USAC forecasts net income of $20M-$60M, adjusted EBITDA of $380M-$420M and distributable cash flow of $180M-$220M.