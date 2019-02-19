On the Move

ICPT, ORPN and NAVI among premarket gainers

|About: CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)|By:, SA News Editor

Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) +36% on announcing sale of Trehalose clinical development programs to Seelos Therapeutics.

Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) +25%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT+22% on positive OCA data.

eHi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC+14% after new merger agreement.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +13%.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES+9% on Q4 earnings.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI+9% on rejecting "expression of interest" from Canyon and Plantinum.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG+7% on analyst upgrade.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) +6%.

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) +6%.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) +6%.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX+6% after positive ICPT's OCA data.

Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) +5%.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY+5% after positive ICPT's OCA data.

