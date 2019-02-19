ICPT, ORPN and NAVI among premarket gainers

Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) +36% on announcing sale of Trehalose clinical development programs to Seelos Therapeutics.
Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) +25%.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) +22% on positive OCA data.
eHi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) +14% after new merger agreement.
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +13%.
Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) +9% on Q4 earnings.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) +9% on rejecting "expression of interest" from Canyon and Plantinum.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +7% on analyst upgrade.
Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) +6%.
Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) +6%.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) +6%.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) +6% after positive ICPT's OCA data.
Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) +5%.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) +5% after positive ICPT's OCA data.
