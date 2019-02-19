Glencore to cut production at major copper, cobalt mine - WSJ

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) plans to cut production at one of its biggest copper and cobalt mining operations, Mutanda Mining Sarl in Congo, WSJ reports, potentially taking a large chunk of two important industrial metals out of circulation.

The company reportedly will cut ~2K workers at Mutanda, mostly contractors, and no full-time employees will be laid off from the mine, which at full capacity employed ~7.5K workers at the end of 2018.

Glencore’s copper operations in Africa produced 410K metric tons of copper in 2018, up 72% from 2017, and 38K tons of cobalt, a 61% increase, and Mutanda is its most productive Congo mine, producing 199K tons of copper and 27K tons of cobalt last year, ~20% of global cobalt production, making it the world’s most prolific producer of cobalt.

