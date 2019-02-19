W.P Carey to invest $75M in San Antonio food facility

W.P. Carey (WPC) will invest $75M in a build-to-suit food production facility in San Antonio, TX, under an agreement with its existing tenant, Cuisine Solutions.

Also W.P. Carey made an additional $10M investment in improvements to Cuisine's Sterling, VA, facility.

As part of the transaction, the existing lease with Cuisine for its Virginia facility will be incorporated into a new triple net master lease covering both the Virginia and Texas facilities, with a term of 26.5 years and 2% rental bumps.

