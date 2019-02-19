CenturyLink +1.8% as holder goes activist on board seat, capital allocation

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is up 1.8% after this morning's SEC filing from Southeastern Asset Management, where the firm switched its disclosure toward a more active stance and says it's looking for change at the company.

Southeastern discloses a 6.2% stake in the filing.

It's looking for more direct conversations with the company about adding directors, and says the dividend cut wasn't the best way to address concerns about the balance sheet, favoring asset sales instead.

CenturyLink's fiber assets are extremely undervalued, Southeastern says, and it intends to talk to infrastructure funds, cable companies, and other verticals who might want to own part or all of fiber networks.

If asset sales are further off, Southeastern's urging separate tracking stocks for the fiber network business and the consumer business.

"Southeastern is very supportive of Jeff Storey and his team operationally, and only seeks to affect and improve the Company's capital allocation decision making," the firm says.

In response, CenturyLink says "While we disagree with Southeastern's criticism of our recently announced capital allocation policy, we are engaged in discussions with Southeastern regarding their suggested director nominees ... it is our expectation that Southeastern will nominate a high caliber candidate whom we will ultimately be able to nominate to the CenturyLink Board of Directors.

"While the Board is always open to evaluating suggestions for improved capital allocation and value creation, it is important to note that the Board unanimously supports our strategic plan to accelerate our delivering of the Company's leverage ratio to a range of 2.75x to 3.25x in approximately three years, while continuing to fund our growth and transformation initiatives and returning more than $1 billion of dividends annually to shareholders."