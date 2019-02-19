Calithera's telaglenastat shows positive action in early-stage RCC study; shares up 4%

Updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Calithera Biosciences' (CALA +4.1% ) glutaminase inhibitor telaglenastat, combined with Exelixis' (EXEL -2.8% ) Cabometyx (cabozantinib), in previously treated patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) showed a positive effect. The results were presented at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 100% (n=12/12), including five partial responders.

The results are not as dramatic as Merck's Keytruda + Pfizer's Inlyta which showed a 59% response rate, including almost a 6% complete response rate, albeit in first-line RCC.