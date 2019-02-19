Honeywell to debut hybrid-electric turbogenerator

A new hybrid-electric turbogenerator from Honeywell (HON -0.4%) will make its debut at the HAI HELI-EXPO in Atlanta next month to showcase the company's growing role in the urban air mobility segment.

"This redefines powered flight by providing electricity to spare in a safe, light package built for aviation," said Bryan Wood, senior director of Honeywell's hybrid-electric and electric propulsion programs.

Honeywell's prototype system combines the rugged, flight-proven HTS900 engine with two compact, high-power density generators. Each generator provides 200 kilowatts, which combined is enough to power 40 average American homes running air conditioning at full blast.

