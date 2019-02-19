Stocks edge lower following eight-week Dow winning streak

Stocks tick slightly lower at the open, as the market may succumb to some profit taking with the S&P 500 up 18% from its Dec. 24 low; S&P and Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

European boures are in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% , France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed +0.1% .

In U.S. earnings news, Wal-Mart +3.9% after topping earnings estimates, providing strong same-stores sales and e-commerce sales growth, and reaffirming its FY 2020 outlook.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, financials ( -0.6% ), industrials ( -0.4% ) and energy ( -0.4% ) rank as the early laggards, while consumer staples ( +0.3% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.1% ) and health care ( +0.1% ) trade slightly higher.

U.S. Treasurys are seeing early buying interest, pushing the two-year yield down 4 bps to 2.48% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.64%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% at 96.81.