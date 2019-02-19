Chinese auto sales plummet again

Automobile sales in China sank 15.8% in January to 2.37M units, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. It's now been eight straight months of falling auto sales in the nation.

Sales by Chinese brands were down 22% in January to 832K.

Sales of SUVs were down 19% during the month.

German automakers BMW (+16%) and Volkswagen (-3%) outperformed the overall market during the month.

Related automaker stocks: OTC:CQCAF, OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY, OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY, OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF, KNDI, OTCPK:DNFGY, OTCPK:DNFGF, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:BMWYY, GM, OTCPK:GNZUF, OTCPK:GNZUY, TSLA, F, OTCPK:NSANY, TM, OTCPK:MZDAY, HMC.