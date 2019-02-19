Repsol says Indonesia gas discovery is area's biggest in 18 years

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) says it has found new gas resources in Indonesia estimated to total at least 2T cf, equivalent to around two years’ worth of Spanish demand.

The company says the discovery at the Sakakemang block in South Sumatra is among the 10 largest finds worldwide in the last 12 months and the biggest in Indonesia for 18 years.

The Spanish firm operates the well and holds a 45% stake, while Malaysia’s Petronas owns 45% and Japan’s MOECO holds the remaining 10%.

The gas discovery just a few miles from ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Indonesia operations may spark new interest in the U.S. company's future in the region, says Wood Mackenzie research director Andrew Harwood.

COP is aiming to extend its production sharing contract in Indonesia's Corridor Block, and the Repsol discovery could convince COOP to want to expand its position in the region, Harwood says.