HeidelbergCement reports preliminary figures for Q4 and FY 2018

HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY +4% ) reports preliminary revenue for Q4 and FY of €4.7B (+10.3% Y/Y) and €18.1B (+4.7% Y/Y).

For 2018, sales volumes and revenue reach new record figures in the history of HeidelbergCement.

There was a slight decline in result from current operations on a comparable basis.

Action plan on track: Disposals ahead of original plan at about €600M; net debt reduced to below €8.4B.

Initial Outlook 2019: Global risks remain high due to trade conflicts, Brexit, and geopolitical tensions; increase in worldwide cement demand is anticipated and accelerated portfolio optimisation, efficiency programme, and commercial excellence initiative as well as increase in cash flow.