HeidelbergCement reports preliminary figures for Q4 and FY 2018

HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY +4%) reports preliminary revenue for Q4 and FY of €4.7B (+10.3% Y/Y) and €18.1B (+4.7% Y/Y).
For 2018, sales volumes and revenue reach new record figures in the history of HeidelbergCement.
There was a slight decline in result from current operations on a comparable basis.
Action plan on track: Disposals ahead of original plan at about €600M; net debt reduced to below €8.4B.
Initial Outlook 2019: Global risks remain high due to trade conflicts, Brexit, and geopolitical tensions; increase in worldwide cement demand is anticipated and accelerated portfolio optimisation, efficiency programme, and commercial excellence initiative as well as increase in cash flow.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox