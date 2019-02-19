Post-crisis bank rules could be fueling U.K. mortgage price war: Bloomberg

HSBC Holdings (HSBC -3.8% ) is forging into British mortgages, a market it previously neglected, encouraged by new U.K. banking rules that were intended to protect U.K. taxpayers from bailing out major lenders.

Recent updates from Nationwide Building Society, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS +2.9% ), and Metro Bank Plc (OTCPK:MBNKF -0.1% ) report that competition to lend to British home buyers is increasing even with Brexit fast approaching.

HSBC has been offering first-time home buyers in London loans of up to 95% of the value of the property and other lenders have followed.

Rules that took effect in January require banks with deposits of more than 25B pounds ($32B) to split off their retail banking operations into legally separate companies in an effort to protect retail deposits from riskier investment banking arms.

Thus, mortgages provide one of the few growth areas for the capital that must remain with the retail banking arm.