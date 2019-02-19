Amazon refocuses film strategy

Amazon (AMZN +1.3% ) is broadening its film investment strategy after several flops last year, according to The New York Times.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke plans to refocus on a variety of film styles with some meant to head straight to Prime Streaming rather than relying solely on the critically acclaimed theatrical releases.

Salke plans to release about 30 original movies a year with budgets ranging from a few million to over $50M.

Salke also confirms to the NYT that Amazon won't release any further films from its Woody Allen partnership, which is at the center of Allen's recent lawsuit.