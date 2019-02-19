JELD-WEN +9% post Q4 results; provides FY19 guidance

JELD-WEN Holding (JELD +9.9% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 11.8% Y/Y to $1.09B, driven by a 14% contribution from acquisitions, and partially offset by a 2% forex headwind.

Revenue by segments: North America $621.6M (+13% Y/Y); Europe $302.5M (+9.4% Y/Y); and Australasia $166.9M (+11.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 53 bps to 20.8%; and operating margin was flat at 5.1%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 6.3% Y/Y to $109.6M and margin was 10% down by 52 bps .

Adj. EBITDA margin by segments: North America 11% down by 10 bps ; Europe 9.7% down by 310 bps ; and Australasia 14.4% up by 20 bps .

SG&A expenses were $163.6M (+9.3% Y/Y) and margin was 15% down by 35 bps .

Net cash flow provided by Operating activities at year end was $219.7M, compared to $265.8M a year ago.

During the quarter, company repurchased 2,207,370 shares for a total of $41.4M; and at end of the quarter has 125M available for additional repurchases under the current authorization.

FY19 Guidance: Net revenue growth of 1% to 5%; core revenue growth ~2%; Adj. EBITDA $470M to $505M; Adj. EBITDA margin improvement of 40 basis points at the midpoint; and Capex $140M to $160M.

Previously: JELD-WEN Holding beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (Feb. 19)