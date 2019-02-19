Autolus slips 1% on AUTO1 data

Updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial, CARPALL, evaluating Autolus Therapeutics' (AUTL -1.4% ) CD19 CAR T candidate AUTO1 in heavily pretreated pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) showed a positive effect with a favorable safety profile. The results were presented at the European Hematology CAR T Cell Meeting in Paris.

14 of 17 enrolled patients received a single infusion of AUTO1. 71% (n=10/14) had relapsed after allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

86% (n=12/14) achieved molecular complete response (no evidence of cancer via CT or PET imaging). Five relapsed with CD19-negative cancer. At month 6, the rates of event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival (OS) were 67% and 84%, respectively. At month 12, EFS and OS rates were 46% and 63%, respectively.

93% (n=13/14) experienced mild or moderate cytokine release syndrome (CRS). There were no cases of severe CRS and no patients required Roche's Actemra (tocilizumab) or steroids.

The company says AUTO1 has a better safety profile than other CAR T therapies with comparable efficacy.

CARPALL's estimated primary completion date is October 2020. It final completion date is December 2030.