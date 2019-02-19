Nemaska Lithium tumbles after terminating Livent supply deal

Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF -8% ) says it has terminated a multi-year supply agreement with Livent (LTHM -4.9% ) that could cost the company as much as $20M to settle.

The supply agreement pertains to the provision of up to 8K metric tons/year (28K tons in total during the term of the contract) of lithium carbonate starting April 1.

Nemaska says it "might have no option but to terminate" the agreement and repay Livent the $10M it received in April 2017 "plus a similar amount as a termination fee."

Nemaska shares plunged last week after disclosing it had been forced to revise its budget for the Whabouchi hard rock lithium mine and Shawinigan electrochemical plant upward by C$375M.