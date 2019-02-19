Stocks recover from weakness at open

Two of three major U.S. stock averages turn green less than an hour into the first trading session of the holiday-shortened week, as the world's largest retailer, Walmart, turns in stronger-than-expected Q4 results.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise 0.1% ; Dow, which pushed up briefly in the green, slips to the red side of flat.

Consumer staples ( +0.3% ) and communications services ( +0.3% ) are the best-performing sectors, while financials ( -0.3% ) and energy (- 0.2% ) are the weakest.

Oil rises 0.8% to $56.02 per barrel.

10-year Treasury price gains, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.645%.