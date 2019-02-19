More on Pioneer Energy Services Q4 results; shares up 13%

Pioneer Energy Services (PES +13% ) reports Q4 sales decrease 5% Q/Q to $141.5M; primarily due to lower completion-related activity in wireline services business.

Sales by segment: Drilling: $59.2M (-0.9%); Well Servicing: $25.2M (+3.2%); Wireline Services: $44.5M (-15.6%); Coiled tubing services: $12.7M (+0.9%); Production: $82.3M (-8.1%).

Domestic drilling fleet was fully utilized and generated an average margin per day of $10,252.

Cash and cash equivalents was $54.6M; cash provided by operations was $39.7M. Capital Expenditures were $67.1M; for 2019 estimates capex of ~$55M-$60M.

In Q1 FY19, expects production services segment revenue to range from down 3% to up 3% as compared to Q4 2018, and margin is expected to be 18% to 21%.

Domestic drilling services rig utilization is expected to be 100% and generate average margins per day of approximately $9,700 to $10,200.

International drilling services rig utilization is estimated to average 80% to 83%, and generate average margins per day of approximately $9,000 to $10,000.

