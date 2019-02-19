Navient surges 6.4% as Canyon's still willing to deal

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) jumps 6.4% after Canyon Capital said there's room to improve on its $12.50-per-share "expression of interest" if certain issues raised during its due diligence are addressed.

On Monday, Navient rejected the expression of interest from Canyon and Platinum Equity Advisors, saying the proposed price "substantially undervalues" the company.

Canyon's letter dated Tuesday says it was surprised and confused by Navient's response, given that meetings about the possibility of taking Navient private had been going on for months and had been "confidential, courteous, and cooperative."

Still, it's prepared to engage with Navient on issues it discovered during the due diligence "in the hope of ultimately arriving at a mutually satisfactory acquisition agreement."

