Pernix files for bankruptcy; shares down 65%

Nano cap Pernix Therapeutics (PTX -64.9% ) slumps on a 6x surge in volume following is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Concurrently, it has entered into an agreement with certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC to sell virtually all of its assets for $75.6M in cash and credit bid consideration. The deal is a "stalking horse bid" which sets the low end of the bidding range for other suitors, eliminating "low ball" offers. The company's current value is ~$6M.