AngloGold +6% after swinging to H2 profit, looks to further streamline assets

AngloGold Ashanti (AU +6% ) surges after reporting a $100M net profit in H2 2018 vs. a $15M loss in the year-earlier period, citing strong performance after the restructuring of its operations in South Africa.

For the full year, AU says it recorded a $133M profit vs. a $191M loss in 2017, with headline EPS of $0.53 compared with $0.06 in the previous year, helped by lower amortization after the closure and sale of some of its assets, and a higher income from its Kibali operations.

AU says FY 2018 production came in near the top end of guidance at 3.4M oz., while production from retained operations excluding Moab Khotsong, Kopanang and TauTona was slightly more than 3.3M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $968/oz. vs. $1,017/oz. in 2017.

AU says it expects FY 2019 production of 3.25M-3.45M oz. with capex estimated at $910M-$990M, reflecting increased spending on the redevelopment of the Obuasi mine in Ghana.

AU plans to sell its Cerro Vanguardia mine in Argentina and will continue to assess other assets for sale, CEO Kelvin Dushnisky says; the miner previously announced plans to sell its interest in the Sadiola mine in Mali.

The CEO says AU will favor organic opportunities to create value over any acquisition options, citing the company's own valuation and internal growth prospects.