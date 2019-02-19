Broadcom adds Barclays as customer of new portfolio license offering

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has added Barclays as a Portfolio License Agreement customer, part of a new offering from the chipmaker for enterprise customers.

Barclays will use the engagement to support a multi-year, cross-organizational streamlining of its IT operations.

Broadcom says it set up the PLA to address challenges like cumbersome license management and renewal processes alongside stringent compliance and security requirements. It features predictable annual costs (even in increasing usage), lower overall costs for a full spectrum of solutions, and simplified maintenance, upgrade and renewal.