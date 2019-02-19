Natur International corp. appoints consumer goods veteran rob paladino as chief executive officer

Natur International (OTCPK:NTRU +13.7%) has appointed Rob Paladino as the new CEO.

Anthony Bay, board member of Natur International Corp. shared, “Rob is a hands-on CEO who has delivered world class results at large, small and mid-sized companies.  Rob brings highly relevant experience and a strong passion for our mission.  He will contribute to the rapid expansion of Natur’s existing product lines and innovations such as our new vertical with “from farm-to-functional” ingredients.”

The company is planning to expand exponentially with product entries and collaborations in categories projected to exceed a combined $285B globally by 2024.

