Natur International corp. appoints consumer goods veteran rob paladino as chief executive officer

Natur International (OTCPK:NTRU +13.7% ) has appointed Rob Paladino as the new CEO.

Anthony Bay, board member of Natur International Corp. shared, “Rob is a hands-on CEO who has delivered world class results at large, small and mid-sized companies. Rob brings highly relevant experience and a strong passion for our mission. He will contribute to the rapid expansion of Natur’s existing product lines and innovations such as our new vertical with “from farm-to-functional” ingredients.”

The company is planning to expand exponentially with product entries and collaborations in categories projected to exceed a combined $285B globally by 2024.