ProSiebenSat.1 loses CFO, marketing chief as exits continue

Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFY) is 1.2% lower in U.S. trading after more departures from its senior executive ranks.

The company named Rainer Beaujean its new chief financial officer after Jan Kemper set a March 31 exit from the company by mutual consent. Beujean will start as CFO July 1, with Ralf Peter Gierig serving as interim CFO in the meantime.

In addition, marketing chief Sabine Eckhardt is exiting by mutual consent.

An earlier report in Manager Magazin said the two were likely to depart amid signs of clear disharmony among management, particularly clashes with CEO Max Conze; Kemper asked the supervisory board members to replace Conze as soon as possible, according to the report.