Westlake Chemical -3% on large Q4 earnings miss

Westlake Chemical (WLK -3.3% ) sinks after reporting a wide Q4 earnings miss and flat sales, even as income from operations for the full year reached a company record $1.4B.

WLK says net income from operations fell 42% Y/Y, citing lower sales prices for all its major products as the decline in oil prices and uncertainties in international trade hurt both domestic and export prices; seasonally lower sales volumes of its downstream vinyls products; higher feedstock costs resulting from a large increase in ethane costs at the end of Q3; higher fuel costs resulting from increases in natural gas prices driven by winter weather; a higher effective tax rate; and lower other income as a result of a one-time gain associated with the settlement of certain pension liabilities in the third quarter of 2018.

Nomura Instinet analyst Aleksey Yefremov says the Q4 miss was driven by WLK's vinyls segment, where EBITDA fell ~$90M short of the firm's $347M estimate, and Morgan Stanley's Vincent says vinyls EBITDA was $74M below estimates while the olefins segment was $32M below expectations.