Estimates for Macau February revenue pushed higher

Analysts are weighing on the Macau sector after absorbing the latest checks through the Chinese New Year period.

Nomura thinks gaming volume accelerated "meaningfully" at the end of the holiday. Analyst Harry Curtis and team now project gross gaming revenue growth of around 10% Y/Y in February and 4% for Q1.

Bernstein is also positive, pointing to a stream of high rollers who returned to Macau even after the Chinese New Year Golden Week. The firm forecasts 2% to 5% February GGR growth.

Deutsche Bank adjusts its Macau estimates slightly, now expecting +1% to +6% GGR growth vs. +1% to +5% prior outlook.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).

