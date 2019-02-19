Axonics up 9% on positive neuromodulation device data

Thinly traded Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX +9.2% ) is up on modestly higher volume following its announcement of positive results from a pivotal study, ARTISAN-SNM, evaluating its implantable Axonics r-SNM neuromodulator for the treatment of urinary urgency incontinence.

At month 6, 90% (n=116/129) of implant recipients responded [defined as at least a 50% reduction from baseline in urgency incontinence episodes (UIEs)], including 80% with at least a 75% reduction in UIEs and 34% with a total elimination of UIEs (completely dry).

The company plans to submit the data to the FDA this week, adding that the additional results should not impact the standard 180-day review period for its recently filed (December 3, 2018) U.S. marketing application.